Service for Larry A. Bruggman Sr., 77, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Bruggman died Thursday, June 30, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Herington, Kan. to Albert and Josephine Meek Bruggman. He graduated from Rosebud High School. He attended Sam Houston State University. He married Doris Ann Brenek of Belton in 1973. He was a news carrier. He worked for E.R. Carpenter. He attended St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Bruggman Jr. of League City and Mark Bruggman of Temple; a daughter, Lori Ann Kallus of La Grange; two sisters, Carol Bienski and Sandra Mayo, both of Bryan-College Station; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.