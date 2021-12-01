SALADO — Services for the Rev. Robert L. Kincl, 79, of Georgetown will be 11 a.m. today at Our Lady’s Maronite Catholic Church in Austin with Chorbishop Dan Sawyer officiating.
Burial with military honors will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Dale Calhoun and Deacon Jim Rodgers officiating.
Mr. Kincl died Friday, Nov. 19, in Georgetown.
He was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Taylor to Louis and Leona Naivar Kincl. He was ordained as a Catholic priest at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Italy. He earned a degree in sacred theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University, a master in spirituality at Duquesne University and a degree in canon law from the Catholic University of America. He served as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1995. He served in the Persian Gulf, two tours in Okinawa, Japan, was with the Naval District in Washington, D.C., and ended his career with the rank of Commander at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. He then served as a chaplain with the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2006 at Fort Hood, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He served as associate pastor at St. Mary Parish and St. Louis Parish in Waco and he also served at St. Mary in Temple, St. Joseph in Rockdale, and Saints Cyril and Methodius in Granger. He was Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Laredo and Adjustant Judicial Vicar and Tribunal Judge for the Diocese of Austin.
