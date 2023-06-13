Services for Kenneth E. Kimes, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kimes died Monday, June 5.
He was born April 3, 1940, to Charles E. and Mary J. Kimes in Kerens. He graduated from Kerens High School in 1958. He attended Trinity University, Navarro College and Stephen F. Austin State University. He was drafted into the Army in 1962. He was selected for officer training at Fort Benning, Ga., and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He attended Army flight school at Fort Rucker, Ala. He graduated from several military schools including the Army Command and General Staff College, Air War College and Army Language School. He retired in 1993 with the rank of colonel.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Kimes; and a brother, Gene Kimes.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.