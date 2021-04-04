Wendell Frank Smith
Wendell Frank Smith, age 89 of Temple, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 in a local care center. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 5th at 2:30 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Smith was born on May 12, 1931 in Oklahoma City to Alma Marie and James Franklin Smith. He was a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma, and in spite of his two sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter having graduated from the University of Texas, he was always gracious in OU’s October thrashings of UT.
After graduation, Wendell served in the U. S. Army in France. He married Betty Lou Blackmon on Christmas Eve in 1957, and they subsequently celebrated 63 Christmas anniversaries together.
Wendell worked in his professional career as a geologist and retired from the Soil Conservation Service of the US Department of Agriculture.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Carla Sue Smith. Survivors include his wife, Betty Lou Smith of Temple, two sons, Wendell Frank Smith, Jr. and wife, Cynthia of Leander and James Gregory Smith of Des Moines, Iowa and four grandchildren, Linsey, Emily, Sarah and Ian.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple, TX 76504.
