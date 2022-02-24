Victoria (Zett) Finn, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 18th, 2022.
Victoria was born, along with her twin brother, Victor, on December 5, 1933, in Granger, Texas, to Frank and Sophie (Kahanek) Zett. Victoria was raised in Granger and graduated from Granger School in 1953.
On April 8th of 1956, she married the love of her life, Gene Finn (son of Walter and Hilda (Belz) Finn). Together they had five children. Victoria was a hard worker and had many jobs throughout her life but dedicated 43 years as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant at S.P.J.S.T. Rest Home in Taylor, Texas, up until the onset of her illness. She was a member of the Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, Texas.
Victoria loved her family beyond words and was proud of each one of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with family at reunions or small Sunday football viewing parties. She was the life of the party, dancing and telling jokes.
Visitation will be at Providence Funeral Home in Taylor, Texas, on Friday, February 25th, at 6-8pm. Rosary will be recited at 7pm. Funeral services will be at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger, Texas, on Saturday, February 26th, at 1pm. Burial will be at the Taylor City Cemetery. Meal to follow at the SSCM Recreation Hall in Granger, Texas.
Memorials can be made in honor of Victoria Finn to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, American Diabetes Association, and Alzheimer’s Association. The family wishes to thank all the medical staff professionals and administration of Will-O-Bell Nursing Home, SPJST Nursing Home, and Peacock Gardens for their care and compassion during these difficult years. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to her roommate at Will-O-Bell, Nancy Wooley.