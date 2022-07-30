Martha Elizabeth Muegge
Our dear mother Martha Elizabeth Muegge, of Bartlett, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022 at the age of 79 in Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple as the result of a protracted illness. She was a wonderful mother who was always available to her children for support and advice. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community.
She was born on February 16, 1943, to Henry Grant and Luvina Maud Sivey in Burlington, Colorado.
She worked as a secretary, keeping the books for M&P Grain company for over 35 years, continuing her employment through the days preceding her death. She enjoyed sewing, doing needlecraft, cooking / canning, and spending time with her family.
Martha is survived by her children (Timothy Hilt, Mary Ann Bernhardt, and James Ranspot), her stepchildren (Vicki Howell, Ricky Ranspot, and Chris Muegge), her grandchildren (Trey Bernhardt, Martha Habina, Eli Ranspot, and Grant Bernhardt), and her great-grandchild (Braxton Habina).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Glenn Muegge, her parents, and her siblings Dean Sivey and Donald Sivey.
At her request there will only be a graveside funeral service at the St. John Lutheran Church cemetery on August 1, 2022, at 09:00 am.
Memorials or donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation to benefit Nursing Excellence in recognition of the compassionate care provided to her final days. Please send donations (tax deductible) to BSW CTX Foundation, 2401 S 31 Street, MS 20, S103, Temple, TX 76508.
Arrangements under the direction of Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett, TX
