BELTON — Services for Jimmy Willoughby, 70, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
The family requests that people attending dress in Hawaiian shirts and jeans.
Mr. Willoughby died Thursday, Sept. 14, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 26, 1953, in Leesville, La., to Clarence and Alice Owens Willoughby. He married Cellia Linda Culp on Sept. 4, 1973, in Temple. He worked for 21 years at Wilsonart.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Cynthia Seidell and Sherri Seli; three brothers, Jay Willoughby, Dannie Willoughby and Ricky Willoughby; three sisters, Mary Kline, Judy Beene and Linda Culp; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Accent Hospice.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday.