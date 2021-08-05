CAMERON — Services for Alicia T. Peres, 82, of Richmond will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Enrique Saldana officiating.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in Milam County.
Mrs. Peres died Monday, Aug. 3, at a Houston hospital.
She was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Rancho El Moro, Mexico, to David Tinoco and Eulalia Rios.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicolas Perez, in November 2020; and a daughter, Noemi Garza.
Survivors include a son, Juan Perez of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; six daughters, Estella Botello of Rosharon, Silvia Rodriguez and Sonia Vasquez, both of Florida, Angelina Rodriguez and Camelia Saravia, both of Houston and Rosa Pena of Gause; 30 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.