Anna Marie (Moore) Bailey
February 8, 2021, Anna Marie (Moore) Bailey crossed the threshold to eternity peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
Anna was born June 12, 1930 to William Roger Moore and Erah Jane (Flint) Moore on their farm which is now the location of the Temple Airport. After the government took the family farm to build the airport, the family moved to the Killeen/Nolanville area. They began another family ranch what is known as Commanche Gap. Anna grew up in this area where she also attended school. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1949. After traditional courting, to include numerous true love letters, she soon married Buck on June 10, 1950 at First Baptist Church in Belton which became their church home for life. They loved their church and their church family as much as they loved their own family. After getting married, Anna was a lifelong housewife, mother, and a business partner with Grady Bailey Real Estate business. She loved to cook Sunday meals for her family; baked delicious desserts; and she would sew various items; did some needle work; and she loved nature. She had a green thumb. Her patio was full of various types of plants. She could touch it and it grew. She also loved watching the birds at the feeders, and she was a bit partial to Hummingbirds. One of her joys was getting to take pictures of her grandchildren in the bluebonnets. Buck and Anna were members of the Gideons International and always had a New Testament Bible to give to anyone they felt lead to share the word with. Anna would always have a little white New Testament in her purse. She would give it up to anyone she felt needed it. Even in her last days, she felt it was her duty to look after others. She friended several sweet people in the center where she lived, Stoneybrook Assisted Living. She was always thinking of others and worrying about their well-being. Even in her last days, she wanted to make sure things were going to be looked after. She loved her family and friends!
Anna was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Grady Buck Alton Bailey; both her parents; her sister, Ernestine (Moore) Magill; and her brother, Alfred Lynn Bubba Moore.
Anna is survived by her son, Ronald R. Bailey and his wife Lisa; her four grandchildren, Amanda Rene Bailey Brown; Kody Ray Bailey; Benjamin Nicholas Bailey; and Patrick Allen Bailey.She was blessed to have 12 great grandchildren, Gaige Quinn, Trae Reese, Kaleb Brown, Hunter Brown, Alissa Reese, Trystan Reese, Raegan Bailey, Emerson Bailey, Hunter Ford, Easton Ford, Athena, and Atlas Bailey. She had been very blessed with a beautiful family!
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at North Belton Cemetery. Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
