Jean Goode Black, age 97, formerly of Lamesa, Texas, and currently of Temple, Texas, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on November 7, 2022, in Belton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, Temple, Texas, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 am. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Monday, November 21, 2022 at Dawson County Cemetery in Lamesa, Texas, her home and beloved community for 54 years.
Jean was born in Memphis, Tennessee on June 27, 1925 to QB and Estelle Goode. She attended Memphis schools, including Memphis State University, until she met and married Douglas Baxter Black, MD on August 21, 1945. They then moved to Temple, Texas for Doug to finish his medical residency at Scott & White Hospital; Jean attended Mary Hardin Baylor College and graduated in May, 1947. They later moved to Lamesa, Texas in 1948, where Doug started his medical practice. After Doug’s passing in 1998, Jean relocated to Temple, Texas in 2002.
Doug and Jean raised 4 children: Debby, David, Julie, and John, together known as the “Triple J & Triple D”. Besides being a mom and homemaker, Jean sang in her church choir and for “Slumtown Symfunny”, a local stage band. She also studied art and became a prolific artist, known for her portraits, florals and landscapes. Her works were displayed at various venues, including The Barclay and Scott & White Gallery. In addition, Jean often composed poems for special events. She taught Sunday School and led studies with the Women’s Circles at First Presbyterian Church in Lamesa, and later at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
Jean is survived by her daughter Debby Bolton of Temple, Tx; son David (Alison) Black of Richardson, Tx; daughter Julie (Ron) Johnson of Temple, Tx; son John (Ruth Ann) Black of Houston, Tx; sister Julia Harmon of Richardson, Tx , and sister-in-law Alexandra Goode of Texarkana, Tx. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Douglas Black, parents QB and Estelle Goode, brothers Bill, George, Fletcher, and Buford Goode; sisters-in law Martha Goode, Ann Goode, and Rusty Johnson; brothers- in -law Johnny Johnson and Verlon Harmon; son-in-law Paul Bolton; nephew Doug Johnson, and nieces Amy Goode, Mary Martha Dilley, and Michelle Johnson Lindsay.
Special thanks to the staff of Park Place Manor in Belton and to the staff of Gentiva Hospice Services, for the exquisite care provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bell Fine Arts, Gideon’s International, First Presbyterian Church in Lamesa, Tx, Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple, Tx, or a charity of your choice.
