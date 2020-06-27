Services for William Edward Daniel, 91, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Monday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Daniel died Monday, June 22.
He was born March 19, 1929, in Waxahachie to Robert Elbert and Lue Rena Harris Daniel. He worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Paige; and a son, Rusty Morris.
Survivors include three sons, William E. Daniel Jr., Matthew Daniel and Michael Morris; a daughter, Stephanie Daniel; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.