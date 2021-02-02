BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Filomena Quinones, 93, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Quinones died Saturday, Jan. 30, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Winters to Pablo and Amparo Montano. She married Gabriel Quinones on June 11, 1950, in Durango, Mexico. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006; and five children, Pepe Quinones, Tonito Quinones, Arturo Quinones, Chayo Quinones and Lucita Quinones.
Survivors include two sons, Gabriel Quinones of Belton and Humberto Quinones of Temple; three daughters, Trinidad Partida of Holland, and Maria Gonzales and Yolanda Sarinana, both of Belton; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.