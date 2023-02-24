ROSEBUD — Services for Marvin Niekamp, 83, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Sang Lee officiating.
Addition Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Mr. Niekamp died Friday, Feb. 17, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Marlin to Leo and Rosa Hoelscher Niekamp. He married Beatrice Schneider on July 30, 1960. He was a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He was the owner of B Mar Veggies in Rosebud.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Mark Niekamp.
Survivors include a son, Donald Niekamp of Austin; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.