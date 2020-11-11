Peggy Darline (Gibbs) Ganze
Darline Ganze, 81, of Rosebud, Texas passed away and went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Her husband, George and son, George Lynn Jr. were with her.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Officiating will be Jody Hickman, pastor at First Baptist Church in Rosebud. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Corsicana at 4:00 p.m. Friday. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was born on December 1, 1938 to Roderick and Dorothy (Dunn) Gibbs in Evansville, Indiana. Her family moved from Indiania to Rosenberg, Texas in 1949 and then to East Bernard, Texas in 1955.
While in Rosenberg she made a profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and united with the First Baptist Church in East Bernard after her family moved there.
She married George L. Ganze on July 23, 1960 in East Bernard and they lived there for twenty eight years. George was a teacher then principal during that time.
George and Darline moved to Rosebud, Texas in 1988 where George completed his professional career. They have lived there ever since.
Darline is survived by her husband George and son George Lynn Jr. both who live in Rosebud. She has one sister, Christine (Gibbs) Engelhardt and husband, Eugene Engelhardt of Sugar Land, Texas. She has two brothers, Rod Gibbs and wife Ping of Elgin, Texas and Don Gibbs and wife Barbara of Magnolia, Texas. She has seven grandchildren, Justin Ganze, Larissa Wentrcek, Aaron Wentrcek and Morgan Wentrcek all of Rosenberg, Cody Ganze of Las Vegas, Nevada, Drusilla (Ganze) Nachie and husband Ishna Nachie, of Ocean side, California and Zeke Ganze of Murrieta, California.
She has four great-grandchildren, all girls, Zoe Jurado, Alexis Jurado, and Melina Wentrcek and Dominique Nachie. There are several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Angela (Ganze) Wentrcek Jones and her parents Rod and Dorothy Gibbs and one brother Kenneth Gibbs.
Darline was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rosebud. She is a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution.
Paid Obituary