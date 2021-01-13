BELTON — Services for Ruth Amelia Lynch Miller, 90, of Austin and formerly of Moody will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Moody Cemetery
Mrs. Miller died Monday, Jan. 11, at her residence.
She was born March 18, 1930, in Moody to Dewey and Flora Pearl Isom Lynch. She graduated in 1947 from Bruceville-Eddy High School as valedictorian. She worked for First National Bank of Moody. She married Coy Miller on Nov. 27, 1949, at Willow Grove Baptist Church. In 1953, they moved to Austin and started Miller TV and Radio Service, and she went to work for Capital National Bank. In 1966, she went to work for Citizens National Bank of Austin. She retired in 1992 as vice-president of loan services at J.P. Morgan Chase. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Ronald Eugene Miller of Austin; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the March of Dimes or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.