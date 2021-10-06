Rev. Ola Mae Braziel Simmons

Rev. Ola Mae Braziel Simmons, 86, of Temple, TX, departed this life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Killeen. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, Temple, TX. BURIAL to follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple. VISITATION: 2 – 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct 7, 2021, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.

Ola was born January 10, 1935, to Samuel Eliot and Imogene Braziel in Temple, Texas. She was a member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, Temple, where she became a member of the choir and Sunday school. She graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School. After receiving her diploma, she worked in the service field as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Scott and White Hospital. She enrolled in Paul Quinn College in Waco, Texas, and after a short stint at Paul Quinn she moved to Killeen, Texas and attended the Killeen Beauty College where she earned an Operator’s License from the Texas Cosmetology Commission. She was ordained a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, where she served as an interim pastor at Bethel (Belton) Roberson Chapel (McGregor) while living in Killeen. Ola was a member of Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church. Upon returning to Temple, she was an active member of Wayman Chapel and served as a local elder. She worked as a Funeral Assistant and Pre-Need Counselor at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. Ola was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Samuel E. Braziel, Sr. and Imogene Hunt Braziel; brothers, Donald, Samuel (Buck), and Jeff Allen (Lucky); and one baby sister, Baby Dora.

Survivors are one brother, Rev. Dr. Ruben David Braziel of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Anna Jackson of Carbondale, Illinois, Aileen Fort of Houston, Texas, Rev. Debra Milton of Killeen, Texas, and Ava Simmons of Temple, Texas.

