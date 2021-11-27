Services for Cora Lee Collins Hill, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen Edwards officiating.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hill died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Feb. 10, 1926, to Bishop Charles and Ella Ree Collins in Dennison. She attended school in Cameron. She married Charles Alvin Hill on June 25, 1955. She was a member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple, where she served as a stewardess, missionary, member of the choir and Benevolent Committee, and as a manager of the cafeteria, and a member for more than 70 years. She worked at Fort Hood in the Quartermaster Laundry Department for more than 20 years, and in home health care for 10 years as a home health aide.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Walker of Hutto; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson