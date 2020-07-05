KILLEEN — Services for Sara Beth Oyler, 66, of Belton will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Oyler died Tuesday, June 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 20, 1954, in Rising Star to Ross and Georgie Street. She married Richard H. Oyler. She was a member of the Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Memori of Belton; a son, Jamie Oyler of Salado; a sister, Marietta of Colorado; seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to cancerresearch.org.