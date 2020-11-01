After returning home from hospital stays of nearly three months, Milton Ray Lentz went to his Heavenly home Tuesday, October 27th.
Milton was born October 23, l936 in Austin, Texas to parents Walter Monroe Lentz and Alma Venita (Rush) Lentz. He was next to the youngest of eight children. His large family lived in the country away from town, and when Milton was only a youngster, his father was killed in a car accident. He went to work selling pop at games to help out the family, which forevermore instilled in him the value of money and having to work for it.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Lewis, Rodney and Buford Lentz, two sisters, Lorene and Dorothy Kizer and two children Shelley Rosier and Scott Kippenbrock. Survivors include his wife Jerrie, sisters Ann Masters and Ellen Davis and children Mike Lentz, Brenda Barrett and Cherie Spivey, Marci Delaney and Lisa Pope, and many nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After graduating high school, Milton went to work for the city of Austin in the Electrical Power Source Industry which stayed with him throughout his career. He moved to Dallas in the ‘60’s and worked for Forney Engineering for 19 years, first as Service Manager, then Sales as a Design Engineer. He traveled extensively across the USA, Canada and Europe. He learned to fly small craft airplanes during this time and even took up aerobatics. He loved flying his Cessna into the clouds and doing rolls and dives.
It was about this time in 1969 that he met and married his wife Jerrie and they just celebrated their 49th Anniversary. They entered into their marriage with Milton’s three children Mike, Brenda and Cherie Lentz and Jerrie’s children Marci, Shelley, Lisa and Scott Kippenbrock. With these eventually came 15 grandchildren and then later 25 great-grandchildren.
In 1989, Milton had the opportunity of another Design Engineer position at Koch Industries in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he accepted and where they spent six wonderful years. But in 1995, he wanted to move back to North Texas and start his own business of selling to the Electric Utility Companies in Texas. He enjoyed Lentz Equipment Company for several years, along with raising cattle on our property and training their Border Collies to herd them. This brought him great joy to see them work at his commands!
He was a devout member and Sunday School Teacher for the First Christian Church in Van Alstyne, Texas and also First Christian Church in Temple. He is a member of the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution), the SRT (Sons of the Republic of Texas) and SCV (Sons of the Confederate Veterans). He loved History and read books about Historical people and events often. But, he loved and read his Bible more. He was always ready to talk about his faith. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be forever missed.
Visitation will be 2-4 PM Sunday November 1st at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, November 2nd at First Christian Church with Rev. Mike Snell officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
