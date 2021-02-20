Services for Vanessa Ann Coffman Wall, 60, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Wall died Saturday, Feb. 6, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 16, 1960, in Opa-Locka, Fla., to Eugene Edward and Lillian Faye Hudson Coffman. She graduated from Hialeah Miami Lakes High School in Miami and attended college at Prospect Hill College to study computer applications. In 2009 she moved to Temple. She attended Impact Church.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin Wall of Temple and John Doty of Jarrell; a daughter, Krystal Wall of Temple; a brother, Gene Coffman of Florida; a sister, Pam Coffman Sisk of California; and four grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.