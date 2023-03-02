Services for Shari Jane Watkins, 73, of Temple, will be held in private at a later date.
Mrs. Watkins died Monday, Feb. 27, at a local care facility.
She was born Jan. 2, 1950, to Clair “Red” West and Gladys Stedham in Greensburg, Kan. She worked for Burnet ISD and Belton ISD as a transportation administrator. She married Jerry Watkins in Temple in 1991.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Duane.
Survivors include her husband; a son, James West; three daughters, Stacey Hejl, Melissa Rhoden, and Holly Urbanek; two stepsons, Charles Tollison, and Robert Watkins; a stepdaughter, April Watkins; 21 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.