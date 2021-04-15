Services for Sandra Jean Herron, 62, of Dallas will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco with the Rev. Noah Cobb officiating.
Ms. Herron died Monday, April 12.
She was born Aug. 15, 1958, in Amarillo to Henderson Starkes and Thelma Marie Herron. She was a member of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated as an honor student from the University of Illinois High School in Champaign, Ill. She also graduated with honors from the University of Illinois in Champaign. After relocating to Austin with her family, she applied to the University of Texas in Austin with a major in pre-law. She retired as an employee of the State of Texas Comptroller Office.
Survivors include two sisters, Annette Makransky of Friendswood and Toni McReynolds of Murphy.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.