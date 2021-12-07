Services for Darlene D. Graves, 68, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Seaton Brethren Church.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Graves died Sunday, Dec. 5, at a local hospital.
She was born June 18, 1953, in Temple to Marion L. and Leona H. Motl Bartlett. She retired after working many years for McLane Co. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Graves of Troy; two daughters, Stephanie Stevenson of Bedford and Emily Thurman of Denton; a son, Aaron Graves of Round Rock; two brothers, M.L. Bartlett of Troy and Gaylon Bartlett of Temple; a sister, Kay Schwank of Lorena; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.