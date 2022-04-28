KILLEEN — No services are planned for John Davis, 79, of Temple.
Mr. Davis died Tuesday, April 19, in Temple.
He was born April 11, 1943.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Service in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 28, 2022 @ 6:03 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
KILLEEN — No services are planned for John Davis, 79, of Temple.
Mr. Davis died Tuesday, April 19, in Temple.
He was born April 11, 1943.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Service in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.