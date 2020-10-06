Laura Wiggins Rivera
Laura Wiggins Rivera (Laura J. Rivera) peacefully passed away on September 8, 2020 in Temple, Texas. She was a Temple native.
Laura Rivera was a vibrant and fun-loving person with a quick mind and beautiful laugh. She loved children, music, reading, movies, bingo, Las Vegas, road trips with her daughter, social media, tinkering with computers, and helping others with computer software and iPhone issues.
She was a “people person” who excelled in sales, retail, food demos, and booking international travel itineraries. She especially enjoyed being a quality assurance person for Walmart Distribution Center. She was also a registered childcare professional.
She was preceded in death by her husband Pedro M. Rivera, a former Marine, butcher, and meat market manager. She is survived by her daughters Tammy Lyerly of Temple and Katie Annette Garza of the Houston area, as well as two grandchildren and several brothers and sisters.
Laura Rivera will be placed alongside her husband in the Columbarium at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Arrangements are being made by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Paid Obituary