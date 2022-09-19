Services for Lawrence “Larry” Alan Tomlin, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Bethel Assembly of God in Temple.
Services for Lawrence “Larry” Alan Tomlin, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Bethel Assembly of God in Temple.
Mr. Tomlin died Thursday, Sept. 15, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 11, 1946, in Temple to L.B. and Louise Barnes Tomlin. He graduated from Troy High School in 1965. He attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and graduated in 1970. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for many companies throughout his life, including UPS, McLane Co., Walmart, Artco Bell and Dr Pepper Bottling. He was a deacon at Immanuel Baptist, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and Bethel Assembly of God. He was a board member of Feed My Sheep.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Alice Tomlin; a daughter, Tammy Becker; two sons, Lance Tomlin and Travis Tomlin; a sister, Sara Hector; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at the church.