Timothy David Malina
Timothy David Malina passed away Friday, July 29th, 2022 at the age of 31.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 5:00-7:00PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Rogers, Texas with Pastor Billy Ray Crow officiating. Burial will immediately follow where he will be laid to rest at Rogers Cemetery for those who would like to attend.
He blessed this world with his arrival on March 6th, 1991 in Temple, Texas.
Timothy was preceded in death by his Papa David, Papa Joe, Grandma Abbot and Grandma Coey. He was survived by his fiancé Tory Campbell and their son Holdyn Wayne Malina, and his son Ryder Lee Malina and mom Kayla White, his mother Katie and her husband Tal Ashcraft, his father Rusty Malina Sr, and wife Heather, his four sisters; Tanisha and husband James Morgan, Patience Johnson, Desire and husband Shane Lockaby, Nicole Malina, his four brothers; Coey Malina, Rusty Malina, Jr., and fiancé Marisa Ceballos, Christian Dalton and his wife Mariah, Parker Johnson, three nieces, seven nephews and lots of loving family and friends.
Tim / Timmy as he was known, graduated from Rogers High School in 2009. He was the definition of a hardworking man, whether at work, working on his truck, being hands on with everything; especially his family. From early morning work hours to late night backroads. Tim never knew a stranger, when you were with Tim he made you feel like family. Tim was a generous spirit with a heart as big as his smile. His boots can never be filled, he will be missed genuinely and loved greatly. The legacy he left is as great as the miles he’s ridden.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
