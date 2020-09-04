SALADO — Services with military honors for Roddy Kent Duty, 80, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport with Robert Hendrick officiating.
Mr. Duty died Saturday, Aug. 29.
He was born April 5, 1940, to Mary Josephine Sanders and Jesse Milam Duty in Killeen. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked in the food industry.
Survivors include a son, Edward Duty of Katy; two daughters, Dedra Beyer of San Antonio and Tracy Lynn Vainio of San Antonio; and eight grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.