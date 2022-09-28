Services for Verkery Berdette Darling Johnson McKinley, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. McKinley died Saturday, Sept. 24, in Temple.
She was born April 11, 1933, in Bartlett to Kervelle and Florence Hurd Johnson. She was raised in Bartlett and attended Booker T. Washington School. She finished her education in Bartlett in 1951 and later lived in Los Angeles, Calif. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she served as usher president for many years. She also was a Worthy Matron in the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge Martha Chapter No. 35.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Dub” McKinley of Rogers.
Survivors include a brother, Clarence Wilson of Killeen; and a sister, Mae West Lane of Killeen.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.