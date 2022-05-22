Services for Floyd Orben Fuchs, 96, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Another service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Palm Valley Lutheran Church in Round Rock.
Burial will be in Palm Valley Lutheran Cemetery in Round Rock.
Mr. Fuchs died Friday, May 20.
He was born on June 24, 1925, in Manor to Adlai August and Ottilie Elizabeth Louise Krienke Fuchs. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a farmer and rancher, a licensed barber, a salesman for a local frozen food company, a partner in a moving and storage company, and owned restaurants and apparel stores. He married Gloria JoNell Anderson on Dec. 6, 1953.
He was preceded in death by his wife and by a daughter, Susan.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Fuchs of Temple.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.