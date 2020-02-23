Services for Joe Charlie Bartek, 73, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Bartek died Friday, Feb. 21, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Temple to Joe and Bessie Martinec Bartek. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1964. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Bartek of Temple; two daughters, Melissa Raymond of Dallas and Michelle Bartek-Porubsky of Temple; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.