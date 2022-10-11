CAMERON — Services for Cruz Rojas Saucedo, 72, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
CAMERON — Services for Cruz Rojas Saucedo, 72, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Saucedo died Friday, Oct. 7, at a hospital in Eagle Pass.
She was born May 3, 1950, in Mexico to Jose and Berta Solis Rojas. She married Juan Saucedo. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria Consuelo Saucedo, and a son, Alan Saucedo.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Saucedo of Mexico; five sons, Miguel Saucedo, Roberto Saucedo, Jose Angel Saucedo and Carlos Saucedo, all of Cameron, and Roberto Saucedo of Mexico; five daughters, Nancy Saucedo, Blanca Saucedo and Maria Saucedo, all of Cameron, and Griselda Saucedo and Martha Saucedo, both of Mexico; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.