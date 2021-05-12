CAMERON — Services for Annie Ruth Glass, 90, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery with Bill Harris officiating.
Mrs. Glass died Monday, May 10, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
She was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Waco to Bob and Ruth Summers. She married Donald Glass. She owned and operated Glass the Florist.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004.
Survivors include two sons, John Glass and Jack Glass, both of Cameron; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery pavilion.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.