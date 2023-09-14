Services for John Wesley Hitt III, 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Hitt died Saturday, Sept. 9, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 23, 1945, in Culpeper, Va., to John Wesley Hitt Jr. and Dorothy Donald Hitt. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Virginia “Paulette” Drake on Jan. 22, 1974. He worked as a carpenter and owned Hitt’s construction.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Dorothy Pendley.
Survivors include four sons, Randy Hitt, Joe Hitt, J.W. Hitt and Darren Hitt; three daughters, Brenda Hitt, Amanda Chagon and Shawana LaChelle Turner; 27 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.