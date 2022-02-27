Services for William Jay Harrison will begin with a Military burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, TX, at 12:30 pm on March 5th, 2022, to follow with a church service at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, TX, at 2 p.m. followed by a reception.
Honorary Pallbearers: Dann Baker, Stephen LaBorde, Stephen Ferney, Bob Denton, Tom Lane, Glenn Ogle, John Pittman, Mike Roasa, Chip Self, Mike Shobe
Jay was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on December 5, 1939, to parents Sylvester Harrison and Buelah Yutesler Harrison and was baptized on August 3, 1940, at Grace Episcopal Church.
After graduation from Hutchinson High School on May 28, 1957, he joined the
U.S. Marine Corp. He loved the time he spent as a Marine and in the Reserves. He developed a deep love of military tradition and an even deeper love of his country. He was the first to defend a disrespect of both.
Jay earned a Business of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Kansas State University and a Master of Business Administration from Amber University.
He retired from his long-time position at Puritan Bennett as a Western Divisional Manager. He had a very successful career selling medical equipment, hiring, training, and supervising a sales force and enjoyed training hospital personnel how to use new equipment. He received many accolades and awards but in his usual manner you would never know it. He bored quickly after retiring and took a position with John Beane. He became a Western Divisional Manager again and eventually retired from that position. Before I knew it, he had a license to sell insurance. At that point I decided it was time for me to retire so he would quit going back to work. That’s when we moved to Salado to retire together, and he got serious about his golf. He became active in the community, found some golf buddies and finally put work behind him.
Jay was a prolific reader and became more so after he became ill. He read everything and retained it all. He loved sitting on his deck overlooking the golf course, watching golfers and the deer, soaking up the sun with a good book. He recently lost his sister, Ann, in November and prior to that enjoyed talking with her on the phone. They lovingly avoided politics but had many intellectual conversations about many things wishing they could see each other; the same with his beloved brother, John, whom he hadn’t been able to see in years due to both not being able to travel. Their conversations were numerous and touched on many happy memories.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Buelah Harrison; by his sister-in-law, Betty, whom he cherished; his sister, Ann Harrison; his in-laws, Ira (Bill) and Anne Trimmier, with whom he had such special relationships; his ex-Marine brother-in-law, Mack Trimmier; and his beloved son, Jeffrey Troy Harrison, whom he missed every day from the time that he left us so long ago. At last, they are together, and I look forward to joining them someday.
Left to cherish his memory is Jerry Ann Harrison, wife, from Salado, TX, whom Jay referred to as “the love of my life”; beloved daughter, Stephanie Ann Harrison from Frisco, TX, whom he loved beyond words; beloved stepsons, Chip Self and Joel Self, Austin, TX, whom Jay loved dearly and referred to as his own sons; and beloved brother, John Harrison from Newton, KS.
Jay loved Jesus and missed attending his church during the pandemic and his illness. He was very generous and loved his family with a passion. He loved the Arts particularly Broadway productions, the ballet and small theatre. He loved our Pomeranians and cried right along with me when one died. And, he could never say “no” to a kid that came to the door selling anything. I loved him for that plus a hundred other things.
Jay spent his last month at Baylor Scott and White, Temple and passed away there on the morning of February 12th. During that month he received tender, gentle care by many nurses, physicians, and other care givers. Along the way those care givers touched us in ways that we will carry with us forever. As expected, as a family, Jay touched many of those with his loving heart, his quick wit and life stories.
Special thanks and love to
Dr. Barbara Weiss and
Dr. David Boethel. You gave us hope when we had none.
Dr. Peter Yau and Pam York for being there for us and for giving us years we did not expect.
Dr. Joseph Carlin, YOU are the BEST. STC Staff, he loved you, we love you more. And last, thank you Millie, for walking me to my car that cold, dark morning without him. Thank you, all of you.
Memorials may be made to the STC Unit at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Temple, TX. or Christ Episcopal Church, Temple, TX.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.