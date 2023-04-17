BELTON — A funeral Mass for Roderick “Rod” M. Cox, 76, of Fort Worth and formerly of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Cox died Thursday, April 13, in Fort Worth.
He was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Alexandria, La., to Roy and Rita Cox. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Cynthia Kojis on Aug. 21, 1971, in Bunkie, La. He worked for E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. in Orange as an engineer for 30 years. They moved to Belton after he retired from DuPont.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2014 and by a son, Christopher, in 2009.
Survivors include a son, Joshua Cox of Fort Worth; a daughter, Erin McCormick of Kyle; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church Food Pantry, or Catholic Relief Services at crs.org
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.