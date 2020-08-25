Christopher “Chris” John Hoffart
1933 - 2020
Christopher “Chris” John Hoffart, 87, of Houston and Anderson, died peacefully in his sleep, Saturday morning, August 22, 2020, at Sycamore Creek Ranch Memory Care in Spring.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90 South, in Anderson. A parish rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will take place 10:00 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr., Rev. Elias Lopes and Msgr. Adam S. McCloskey as the celebrants. The rite of committal will follow in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required at all times.
Serving as pallbearers will be Leslie Wischnewsky, Mark Wischnewsky, Phillip Hoffart, Glenn Hoffart, Pat Szymczak and Clifford Szymczak.
Chris was born Wednesday, July 19, 1933 in Dobbin, Texas to Stanislaus “Stash” and Aplonia Gabriel Hoffart. He graduated from Montgomery High School and attended for a short time St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston. Chris also served his county in the U.S. Army. It was on September 7, 1957 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church that he married Margaret Ann Szymczak. Shortly after they married they moved to North Houston where they raised their three daughters and Chris worked as a pipe fitter and belonged to the Pipe Fitters Local Union 211. He recently was awarded a watch celebrating his 50 years of membership.
Over the years Chris had been a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Prince of Peace Catholic Church and St. Edward Catholic Church. Although away from the parish, he always maintained his membership at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Anderson.
In his retirement Chris enjoyed spending time at the farm in Anderson, doing yard work and maintaining a garden and loved his time with his grandchildren.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Margaret, brothers, Mike, Joe “Sip”, Anthony, George, Frank and Fred Hoffart, sisters, Frances Kaminski, Clara Wischnewsky and Ella Hoffart.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy Rudy and husband Clark, of Temple, Sandra Nusser and husband Jim of Spring and Rhonda Day and husband Scott of Temple; a sister, Betty Jean Kerr of Dobbin; seven grandchildren, Morgan Rudy of Dallas, Brandon Rudy of College Station, Justin Nusser and wife Holly and Jackson Nusser, both of Dallas, Chris Day and Abby Day of Houston and Emma Day of Temple, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials in Chris’s name to the Trey Barnett Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O of Cindy Rudy, 1114 Lake Whitney Dr., Temple, Texas 76502.
