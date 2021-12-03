WACO — Private services for Timothy “Tim” Ray Ellison, 69, of Waco and formerly of Palestine and Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Ellison died Monday, Nov. 29.
He was born in Temple on April 17, 1952, to Robert and Johnell Ellison. He graduated from Temple High School, attended Rice University and graduated from Texas A&M University with a master’s degree in architecture. He owned his own architectural firm in Palestine.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Bledsoe of Waco; his mother of Temple; a brother, Robert H. Ellison of Houston; and a sister, Jana Allen of Elgin.
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory of Waco is in charge of arrangements.