Sharon Ann Fletcher, age 73 of Temple passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in a local hospital. She was born on the 9th day of August 1947 in Temple to Edwin C. and Annie Schneider Mikeska.
Sharon was a life-long resident of Temple. She was a graduate of Temple High School and a member of Seaton Brethren Church. On February 17, 1989 Sharon married Richard W. Fletcher in Temple. All who knew Sharon knew she loved life and loved spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Fletcher, her parents Edwin and Annie Mikeska, and her brother Leroy C. Mikeska.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother Don Mikeska and wife Monica, her nephew Jeffrey Mikeska and partner Doug Jacobs, as well as her two nieces Michelle Mikeska and Kindra Koslovsky and husband David. Sharon will also be greatly missed by her longtime friend Windy Presler.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 o’clock a.m..
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
