Susan Metcalf Howe
May 23, 1945 - July 8, 2022
Susan Metcalf Howe of Bryan, TX, formerly of Temple, passed peacefully on July 8, 2022, at the age of 77. There are no funeral services planned at this time. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Susan was born on May 23, 1945; and was the only child of Joan and Phil Metcalf of Belton. She graduated from Belton High School and then from the University of Texas with a degree in Journalism. Susan worked at the Temple Chamber of Commerce and was a reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram. In 1976 she was hired as the first director of College Information at Temple Junior College (now Temple College), a position she held until her retirement in 2010.
Susan was active in several formal and informal groups in the Temple/Belton area including Newcomers Club of Bell County, Temple Literacy Council, Friends of the Temple Public Library, Winos, and Bell Communicators. She loved to travel and play Canasta and Bunko with her many friends. She also enjoyed attending concerts of the Temple Symphony Orchestra and plays at the Temple Civic Theatre.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her daughter, Julie Howe, of Bryan, TX.
In lieu of flowers, her family prefers donations to one of the charitable organizations that she supported, including The Temple Literacy Council, 100 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76501, Friends of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76501, but also any organization that supports education or Alzheimer’s research.
