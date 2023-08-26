Services for Donald Cecil Dutton Sr., 73, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Jim Chamberlain officiating.
Mr. Dutton died Thursday, Aug. 24, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 1, 1949, in Lockhaven, Pa. He married Carolyn Ann Buxkemper Dutton in 1972.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Donny Dutton Jr., Joel Dutton, Glenn Dutton and Randy Dutton; two daughters, Mary Jane Heaton and Christina DeLancey; a sister; Judy Hoffman; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, P.O. Box 69, Rogers, TX 76569.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center.