BELTON — No services are planned for Lauren L. Gianchetti, 72, of Temple.
Mrs. Gianchetti died Monday, Aug. 29, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Nov. 19, 1949, in Westfield, Mass., to David Moore and Gloria R. Otis Keeney. She worked as a realtor for many years in Colorado, Nevada and Arizone before moving to Texas.
Survivors include a son, David Gianchetti; a daughter, Lisa Culpepper; her father; a sister, Jan Peck; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Society of Texas.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.