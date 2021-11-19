Services for Harriet Ann King Prinz, 84, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Troy.
Mrs. Prinz died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 23, 1937, in Pearl to Harry B. and Essie King. She graduated from Pearl High School and was the valedictorian of her class. She also graduated from the University of North Texas and Prairie View A&M University. She worked as a public school teacher. She taught at Belton High School and later taught at elementary schools at East Ward, Harker Heights, Troy, Provident Heights and Lake Waco. She also taught at the Hobby Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She worked in education for 40 years before retiring. She was a member of Troy United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school. She served as the president of the local TOPS chapter, and also served on the Troy City Council.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oney Prinz; and an infant son, Darrell Mack Prinz.
Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Prinz McAtee of Temple and Kellie Prinz Johnson of Round Rock; a sister, Kitty Kemp; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy United Methodist Church or to Books Between Kids.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.