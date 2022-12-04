A Mass of Christian Burial for Candice Wade, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
A reception will follow the mass at the church.
Ms. Wade died Monday, Nov. 21.
She was born June 19, 1941, in San Antonio to Pete and Anita Mills Gonzales. She joined the Houston Police Department as a dispatcher on April 30, 1973. During her tenure with the department, she was assigned to the Emergency Communications Division, Traffic and Accident Division, Office of the Chief of Police, Organizational Development Command and Special Investigations Command. She retired as an executive office assistant on Jan. 4, 1997.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Antonio Guzman Jr., on Jan. 9, 1973; and her second husband, Edwin B. Wade, on May 2, 2011.
Survivors include a son, John P. Guzman; and a step-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.