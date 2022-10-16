Barbara Jean Krommes Brown
No services are planned for Barbara Jean Krommes Brown, 68, of Temple. Barbara lost her battle with Pancreatic Cancer on October 9th. 2022 at home with her family.
Barbara was born June 25, 1954 in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada where her father, US Air Force Sergeant Richard T. Krommes was assigned to a Cold War, Early Warning Radar facility. Her mother, Anna Elizabeth Maclean Krommes, father Richard, and brother Robert Krommes preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Harold F. Brown and daughter, Elizabeth M. Brown of Temple and sisters Elizabeth Wilken and Carole Steinbeck, both of Las Vegas, NV.
Barbara grew up mostly in the Pittsburg, PA area and graduated from Ambridge Area High School, Ambridge, PA in May 1972. She enlisted in the US Army (WAC) the day after her 18th birthday. Upon completion of WAC Basic Training at Fort McLellan, AL she attended additional training in California. She was assigned to the US Army Hospital at Fort Gordon, Ga upon completion of training and worked as a Chaplain’s Assistant. That is where she met Harold who was also assigned to the hospital. They were married in December of 1973 in Aiken, SC. Barbara received an Honorable Discharge in January 1974.
She was a very dedicated soldier and her nurturing nature served her well as she accompanied the hospital chaplains on their rounds visiting seriously injured and ill soldiers. She assisted soldiers with reading and writing letters, making phone calls, and just listening to them when they wanted to talk among various other non-medical things they needed. She was most moved by seeing and interacting with Vietnam POW returnees who arrived disfigured and very ill from their long captivity in early 1973.
Barbara accompanied Harold on all his Army assignments until he retired in 1991 starting with McGuire AFB, NJ where Elizabeth was born in 1974. Her travels included three years each in Italy and Germany plus several stateside posts. She dedicated herself to raising Elizabeth and home making for many years. She did hold several positions in later years mostly as Teaching Assistant and Substitute Teacher.
Barbara loved to read, study British history and was a popular writer. She published over 70 titles on Amazon Kindle including one very well reviewed full-length novel and short stories for children, animal stories, suspense, horror, science fiction, and some based upon her personal experiences.
After relocating to Temple in 2003 she became a community volunteer by serving on various city boards and committees including Planning and Zoning, Public Safety Advisory, Animal Services Board, and the Library Board.
Her final wishes were for the body to be cremated, no services, and any remembrances be donated to the food bank of St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple, 106 W. Ave. D, Temple, TX 76504.
