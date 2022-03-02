BELTON — No services are planned for Bernice Lynn Hollingsworth, 63, of Belton.
Mrs. Hollingsworth died Sunday, Feb. 27, at a local hospital.
She was born April 29, 1958, in San Saba to Clinton Thomas and Betty Lynn McDaniel Coggin. She married Charles Hollingsworth on April 28, 1977.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Michael Summerskill, Charles Hollingsworth II and T.J. Hollingsworth; two daughters, Jo Hanusch and Leah Page; three brothers, Robert Maxwell, John McNamara and Jimmy Walker; four sisters, Mary Williams, Bobbie Maupin, Robbie Hudson and Linda Sue; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton.