SALADO — Services for Kenny Geiselbrecht, 62, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Geiselbrecht died Friday, April 24, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 6, 1957, in Gatesville to James and Waureen Geiselbrecht. He graduated from Temple High School. He attended trade school. He married C. Lynn Tempany. He worked in construction.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Samantha Kinch; two brothers, Mike Geiselbrecht and Steve Geiselbrecht; a sister, Tammy Wiggins; and four grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.