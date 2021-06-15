Services for Jackie Carl “Mr. T” Thomas Sr., 72, of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen with David G. Reynolds and the Rev. Melvin Howell officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Thomas died Wednesday, June 9, at a Killeen hospital.
He was born April 4, 1949, in Opelika, Ala., to Dezzie B. and Mary Stephens Thomas. He graduated from Sanford High School in Opelika in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Robbin Edwards on June 28, 1980. He worked for Copperas Cove ISD. He was a member of Pleasant Hill AME Methodist Church in Salem, Ala.
Survivors include his wife of Copperas Cove; two sons, James Simpson of Orlando, Fla., and Jackie Thomas Jr. of Houston; his mother of Opelika; two brothers, Jimmie Thomas of Opelika and Felix Thomas of Montgomery, Ala.; three sisters, Cheryl Lyles of Opelika, Lorraine DeRaumus of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Dorothy Tarver of Montgomery; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.