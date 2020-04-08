Services for John Abenter “Big John” Robinson Sr., 89, of Dallas and formerly of Temple will be private.
Mr. Robinson died Monday, April 6, at a Plano hospital.
He was born April 13, 1930, in Heidenheimer to Will and Mary Robinson. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1948. He married in Eunice Steward in 1957. He moved to Dallas to become a truck driver for Yellow Freight System. He was a member of Teamsters Local 735. He was a R&B and country and western guitarist. He toured numerous military bases and universities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with his bands, Big John and the Hot Brown Boys, and later Big John and the Esquires. He was a member of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas where he was a member of Operation BLACC. He was a Freemason.
He was preceded in death by his wife; three sons, Michael Robinson, Harold C. Dotson Sr. and John A. Robinson Jr.; a daughter, Carolyn Vance-Green; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Larry Robinson of Lancaster; two daughters, Brenda Wheeler-Goodwin and Reva Robinson-Adger, both of Dallas; a brother, Jimmy Ray Robinson of Austin; two sisters, Frankie Ruth Plair of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Winnie Fay Fletcher of Arlington; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.