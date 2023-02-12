Alma Laverne Underwood
Alma Laverne Underwood died on February 3, 2023 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital.
She was born on August, 28, 1926 to Woodie and Evie Weeks in Lampasas County. She married Hubert B. Underwood on October 28, 1949 at the VA Chapel in Temple.
She was a member of 7th street Methodist Church and then moved to Oak Park Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Harvey Weeks of Lampasas, sister Elva Weeks Doggett of Ft. Worth and daughter-in-law Melody Underwood of Temple.
She is survived by her brother, V. T. Weeks (Reba) of Weatherford; sons, Gary Underwood of Temple and Jon Underwood (Judy) of Temple; grandchildren, Jonathan Underwood (Danielle) of Dallas, Stacy Underwood of Temple, Bryan Underwood (Kayla) of Temple, and Brady Faucett of Austin; great grandchildren, Tinsley Underwood of Temple, Eleanor Underwood of Dallas, Harrison Underwood of Dallas, and Iris Ferris of Temple.
Alma worked for Santa Fe Hospital and Scott & White Hospital for 35 years as an executive medical secretary.
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott & White Hospice physicians and staff.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 14th, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Services will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home on February 15th, 2023 at
10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
